3 dogs die in Cumberland house fire

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Three dogs died in a house fire in Cumberland, Maryland in the early morning hours Thursday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the District 16 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of Williams Road SE around 2 a.m. after a neighbor reported a dwelling fire. The fire started in the kitchen area of the one-story home, however the cause is still under investigation.

It took 35 firefighters to control the fire in just under 30 minutes, the state fire marshal said. No other injuries or deaths were reported aside from the three dogs. The estimated structure damage is $63,000.