PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the area of 2400 block of Iverson Street in Hilcrest Heights to reports of a townhouse fire with entrapment.

Officials say three children under the age of 12 died in the fire and a firefighter was transported for minor burns. Two adults and one child was displaced due to the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.