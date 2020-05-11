3 COVID-19 deaths in Washington County reported within 24 hrs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three additional coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Washington County, Maryland in the last 24 hours.

From Sunday, May 10 to Monday, May 11, the Washington County Joint Information Center reported that two men in their 60s and a man in his 90s have died from COVID-19. No other information was available.

Also in the last 24 hours; four additional positive cases were confirmed, three people were hospitalized and 67 tests were administered.

Washington County reports the following totals as of May 11:

4,816 tests administered

286 positive cases confirmed

11 patients hospitalized

139 people released from isolation

11 deaths

As of Monday, Meritus Health is allowing people who aren’t showing symptoms to get tested at their screening centers. Meritus has one walk-thru center and one drive-thru. Most results are available within 24 hours of getting tested, Meritus said. Read more here.

Statewide, the Maryland Department of Health is reporting 35 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,573 as of May 11. Here are the complete, latest statewide numbers:

Number of confirmed cases: 33,373

33,373 Number of negative test results: 131,407

131,407 Number of confirmed deaths: 1,573

1,573 Number of probable deaths: 110

110 Currently hospitalized: 1,544

1,544 Acute care: 959

959 Intensive care: 585

585 Ever hospitalized: 6,183

6,183 Released from isolation: 2,298

Want an update on the latest policy changes in Maryland? Watch Gov. Hogan’s most recent briefing from May 8:

Or, read an overview of what he announced here.

