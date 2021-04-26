3 charged in shooting death of pregnant woman in Capitol Heights

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two brothers and a woman were charged in connection with the Thursday shooting death of pregnant 18-year-old J’Lyn Quinones, Prince George’s County Police say.

A second woman was also injured in the shooting, and Quinones’ baby was delivered in emergency surgery, officials say. The baby remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Police say investigation revealed Malik Johnson, 21, and Michael Johnson, 22, and Bianca McDuffie as the suspects. Detectives say Malik was the shooter, and he is charged with first- and second-degree murder and two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder.

Micheal Johnson and McDuffie are charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for helping Malik evade police. All three suspects were found at McDuffie’s Southeast DC home.

Police say Micheal was involved with Quinones and is the father of the baby.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGPD’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.