3 arrested in Hagerstown, connected to Frederick shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested a man in Hagerstown Tuesday night who had an active arrest warrant for his role in gunshots fired in Frederick last week.

Richard Lee Thomas, 21, of Frederick was taken into custody around 9:11 p.m. after detectives from the Frederick Police Department Street Crimes Team received a tip that Thomas was in a home in the 1100 block of Salem Ave in Hagerstown, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

The Hagerstown Police Department said it helped get a search and seizure warrant, then the Washington County Special Response Team entered the home and arrested Thomas as well as Daniel Allen Cooper, 41, of Hagerstown and Lee Morrison, 32 of Big Pool on outstanding warrants. Several weapons and drugs were confiscated from the home.

The shooting happened June 20 along Taney Ave near the Frederick Shopping Center.

According to police, Thomas was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. Morrison and Cooper were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Police are still searching for two other people who may have been involved in the shooting. People with information are asked to contact the department at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

