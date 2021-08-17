29-year-old involved in Gaithersburg shooting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A shooting occurred in the 500 Block of South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department say around 1:30 a.m., police were called out to the 500 block of South Frederick Avenue to conduct a welfare check on a 29-year-old man. While the welfare check was successful, around 2:30 a.m. Officers were called out again to the same location for reports of gunshots.

Patrol units responded and set up a perimeter around the apartment complex. Soon after, the suspect — the same 29-year-old-man — was taken into custody.

Gaithersburg police say no one was injured and they are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Gaithersburg police.