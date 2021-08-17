29-year-old involved in Gaithersburg shooting

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A shooting occurred in the 500 Block of South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg on Tuesday. 

Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department say around 1:30 a.m., police were called out to the 500 block of South Frederick Avenue to conduct a welfare check on a 29-year-old man. While the welfare check was successful, around 2:30 a.m. Officers were called out again to the same location for reports of gunshots.

Patrol units responded and set up a perimeter around the apartment complex. Soon after, the suspect — the same 29-year-old-man — was taken into custody.

Gaithersburg police say no one was injured and they are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Gaithersburg police. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories