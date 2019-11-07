29 life-saving modems added to Meritus Hospital

"This will better prepare our teams than ever before."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Hospital revealed a $40,000 addition ready to serve the community starting Thursday.

Twenty-nine brand new replacement modems will be placed in their ambulances to provide life-saving patient information while driving en route to the hospital. Staff members say the modems have the possibility to better prepare emergency teams that are ready and waiting for the ambulance to serve patients in need.

“I think the community will benefit from the fact that the information gathered by the EMS team in the field will be able to transmit that information to the hospital to get an early start on the care that’s necessary,” said Chairman of Meritus Healthcare Foundation Jack Latimer.

The modems could assist in patients having less heart muscle damage and improve the overall outcome for patients in general.