UPDATE (3/19/22): Three arrests have been made in the murder of a 27-year-old in Hagerstown, Md.

According to a Facebook post, “Berquan Carroll, age 23 of Hagerstown is charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, reckless endangerment and related handgun charges.

Bradley Walker, age 23 of Clear Spring is charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, reckless endangerment and related handgun charges.

Kevin Nunn, age 27 of Walkersville is charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, reckless endangerment and related handgun charges.”

Bradley Walker

Berquan Carrol

Kevin Nunn,

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old Hagerstown man is dead after a shooting took place in the area of Alexander and Dale Streets in Hagerstown Thursday evening.

Hagerstown Police Officers responded to the area listed at around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jermaine Reed 2nd with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

HPD found the white Honda Accord in question and it’s being processed for evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.