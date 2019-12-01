GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash in Garrett County that involved 25 cars. Maryland State Police say it happened Sunday afternoon on I-68 Westbound near the Finzel exit. Cars were piled up on top of each other with heavy damage, leaving debris all over the ground. Investigators say the cause is still under investigation but the foggy weather and wet roads are possible factors. They say, multiple people were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The roads have been cleared and reopened.
25 car pile up in Garrett County sends multiple people to the hospital
by: Stephanie DupreyPosted: / Updated:
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App