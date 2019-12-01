25 car pile up in Garrett County sends multiple people to the hospital

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash in Garrett County that involved 25 cars. Maryland State Police say it happened Sunday afternoon on I-68 Westbound near the Finzel exit. Cars were piled up on top of each other with heavy damage, leaving debris all over the ground. Investigators say the cause is still under investigation but the foggy weather and wet roads are possible factors. They say, multiple people were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The roads have been cleared and reopened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories