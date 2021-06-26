24 hours of radio communication: annual HAM Radio Field Day scans for frequencies

A number of radios as well as antennas are currently set up at Leitersburg Ruritan Park in Hagerstown as part of the annual Ham Radio Field Day.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Would you ever think to run your radio for 24 hours… Or even use it to try to communicate with others? The Antietam Radio Association will be running a number of HAM radios from 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26th until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27th.

During the 24 hour event, amateur radio operators from across the United States and Canada communicate using radio frequencies as well as other mediums like morse code.

While most people might not immediately turn on their radios for everyday communication, they can be used in emergency situations where phone service or even electricity are unavailable.

Steve Struharik is the Activities Director for the Antietam Radio Association and organized the HAM Radio Field Day. He explained the day is designed to not only introduce others to the radio systems but also to set up the systems and practice using them if the need ever arises.

“Hams are just your everyday neighbor but we also provide an emergency backdrop for emergency communications in situations when they need help.”

For more information about the Antietam Radio Association, please visit their website.