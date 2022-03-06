NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) — At around 4:14 p.m., Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue was sent to a house fire in New Market’s 6500 block of Twin Lake Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found fire on the first and second floors of a two-story single-family home.

Initially, an offensive attack command was issued, and the Rapid Intervention Dispatch was contacted to confirm that all people had left the house. The operations were moved to a defensive mode as the fire spread quickly. It took about 50 firemen about an hour to put out the fire, plus another hour to knock out hotspots and do maintenance.

Prior to the arrival of the fire brigade, two persons and two dogs were able to leave the house. With mild burns, one adult occupant was assessed and taken to Bayview Medical Center. During the event, two firefighters were injured and transferred to a local hospital, where they were treated and released. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is in charge of the investigation.

investigation and Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants. Estimated damage is

$225,000.