22-year-old charged for first-degree murder of two Silver Spring men

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Circuit Court found 22-year-old Andy Panton guilty on Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for two deaths that happened in 2019.

Panton was charged for the deaths of 23-year-old Jordan Radway of Laurel and 24-year-old Christian Roberts of Silver Spring.

He has several other charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, according to a release from Montgomery County. He faces two consecutive life sentences.

The incident took place on Jan. 28, 2019. The two victims were found inside a crashed car in White Oak and had been shot execution-style to death, according to the release.

This was the first murder trial held in the county since reopening amid the pandemic. The release said that despite some challenges with social distancing and jury selection, it was overall a successful trial.