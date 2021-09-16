22-year-old arrested with 9 counts of possession of child pornography in Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police arrested Aaron Anthony Speight, 22, of Parkville with 9 counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of distribution of child pornography early Wednesday morning.

MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation found evidence of the possession and distribution of child pornography by Speight which lead to the arrest.

The investigation started in May 2021, when MSP Computer Crimes Unit delved into its online investigation. At around 5 a.m. Wednesday MSP, alongside Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Speight’s home, where they found multiple child pornography files. Speight was arrested at the scene.

He was transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he awaits a bail hearing.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.