BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Agricultural Education Center in Boonsboro hosted their 21st Washington County Expo and Fair.

The fair is an eight day event showcasing the farmers and children showcasing their animals ranging from cows, sheep, rabbits, and many more throughout the days’ events.

The event also had a motorcycle event at around 3 p.m. So visitors of all ages could learn and enjoy seeing animals up close.