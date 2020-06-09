21-year-old suspect arrested in Cumberland murder investigation

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland City Police Department made an arrest in the murder of 25-year-old Antonio Maurice Rollins, who was found dead in a home on Saturday evening.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Dylan Joseph Moyers, of Romney, West Virginia. He faces charges of first degree murder, second degree murder and other related charges, police said on Tuesday.

Rollins was found dead at a residence at Fort Cumberland Homes on May 30. His autopsy report revealed that he died as a result of a gunshot to the back of the head from a small caliber firearm, according to police. Moyers was developed as a suspect after police said they conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance videos. A search warrant executed at Moyers’ home on Grassy Lick Road in Romney helped police recover “numerous items of evidence related to the case,” police said.

According to investigators, they believe Rollins’s murder is related to the “illicit sale of illegal drugs,” and that Rollins was targeted. The investigation is still ongoing.

