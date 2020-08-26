21-year-old man in custody after assault in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One man is in custody after an assault early Wednesday morning at a residence in Frederick.

Police were called to the 500 block of Logan Street for an assault in progress. Officers then found a 78-year-old male victim with serious injuries. The victim was flown to a trauma center for treatment, he remains in critical condition at this time.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old male suspect at the scene and took him into custody. Frederick police will provide an update once the suspect is charged. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.