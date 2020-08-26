21-year-old man in custody after assault in Frederick

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One man is in custody after an assault early Wednesday morning at a residence in Frederick.

Police were called to the 500 block of Logan Street for an assault in progress. Officers then found a 78-year-old male victim with serious injuries. The victim was flown to a trauma center for treatment, he remains in critical condition at this time.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old male suspect at the scene and took him into custody. Frederick police will provide an update once the suspect is charged. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories