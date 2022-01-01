2022 Polar bear plunge return to Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — It was cold, wet and rainy, but that didn’t stop Williamsport residents from jumping into the Potomac River as part of the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

The event was an opportunity to raise funds for a local organization that helps people out of poverty.

“We are a local nonprofit here in Williamsport. We service Washington county for the families that are in need of food supplies,” Crystal Walling of America’s Hauling for America explained. “We collaborate with other local nonprofits to find what others need and we help survivors.”

Festivities included a ceremonial bonfire, food and even a costume contest with a cash prize. After last year’s Polar Plunge was canceled due to the pandemic, participants were more than happy to be back in person again.

“We’ve always wanted to do it. We thought it was a great opportunity to do it this year,” Participant Justin Bird explained. “It’s for a good cause. And hey, what better way to start the new year off without jumping in a cold river?”

The polar plunge had more than thirty people in attendance, for more information on how you can help America’s Hauling for Hope, visit their website at americanhaullingforhope.com.