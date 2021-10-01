2022 gubernatorial hopeful Doug Gansler lays out plans for Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The field of Democratic candidates for Maryland governor just keeps growing, as the party looks to unseat Republicans in Annapolis in 2022. One candidate looking to do just that is former Maryland Attorney General and former Montgomery County State Attorney Doug Gansler.

Gansler is no newcomer when it comes to government in the state of Maryland, and even though he’s been out of office for a few years, he’s ready to get back in the spotlight.

After a failed run in 2014, he says his experience and conversations he’s had since then have prepared him to help get Republicans out of the Governor’s office in 2022. WDVM’s Randi Bass had the chance to ask questions about his plans for the state in a one-on-one interview in Frederick along Carroll Creek on Friday.

“The majority of candidates I’m running against are looking at the governor as a starter job. We need someone who can get things done on day one,” Gansler said.

He says his track record of helping Maryland through tough times has prepared him for the top spot in Annapolis.

“We need a candidate who has actually gone through crisis, whether it’s the Beltway Snipers, criminal justice reform, cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay, climate change,” Gansler said of his previous accomplishments and projects.

He told WDVM he’s ready to take on post-pandemic challenges, starting with tackling inequities.

“During COVID, 47 percent of women lost their jobs or had to change jobs because of child care issues. We’re gonna make sure we have universal child care and Pre-K to help bridge some of the inequities we saw that have always been there but were highlighted by COVID,” Gansler said.

Gansler says one way to help pay for it all is by legalizing recreational cannabis in the state of Maryland, something he says other candidates haven’t considered.