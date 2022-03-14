DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is declaring 2022 as “The Year of Harriet Tubman” across the state.

Governor Hogan is kicking off the 200th birthday celebration of the nation’s most famous conductor of the underground railroad.

He is encouraging Marylanders and visitors to honor the legacy of the nation’s most renowned freedom fighter by taking a trip out to the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Scenic Byway. It is located in Dorchester County, Maryland which is where Tubman as born in 1822.

Gov. Larry Hogan emphasized the importance of her legacy not only to the state but to the nation during festivities held at the Visitor Center at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park on Saturday.

“The celebration of her life should not end this week, or this month,” Gov. Hogan said. “It is truly inspiring to think about how we can all walk along the same path as she did, where she forged for an indelible legacy of freedom.”

The 125-mile-long Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad All-American Road Scenic Byway, which traverses a living land-and-waterscape similar to what Tubman would have experienced in her lifetime. The Visitor Center at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park has welcomed more than 300,000 guests from nearly 70 countries since opening in 2017.