2021 Lunar New Year brings changes to celebrating amid COVID-19 pandemic

MARYLAND (WDVM) — February 12 marks the Lunar New Year, a time to celebrate the new beginnings.

The Chinese New Year also is the transition between zodiac signs. 2021 is the year of the ox, which many people says brings hope during these difficult times because of the strength an ox represents. Traditions of the holiday include setting off firecrackers, giving money in red envelopes, feasting, lantern lightings, and dancing dragons.

Elizabeth Chung, the executive director at the Asian American Center of Frederick, said, “We know different celebrations is always with us, but we’re here together that we can celebrate, even in a very safe environment of taking care of ourselves, and have a wonderful and healthy New Year, 2021. The year of the ox.”

While it’s important to celebrate, people always want to be safe while sending well wishes so this year the Chinese Cultural and Community Service Center will be holding an online celebration.

Li-Fang Liu, CCACC’S Deputy Executive Director said, “during the pandemic, the difficult time, the spirit of the Lunar New Year is very important to us. That’s why we still plan to do the virtual celebration.”

This Saturday, February 13th is CCACC’s virtual event: