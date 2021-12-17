2021 Humanitarian Award Ceremony highlights Montgomery County leaders

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County held their 2021 Humanitarian Award Ceremony with a lineup of some who gave so much to their community.

World War II veteran, Harvey Ziegler, is 101 years old and is still very active in Montgomery County. This is why County Executive, Marc Elrich, has presented the first Ziegler Award to Harvey himself. During and after the Civil Rights movement, both Inez Ziegler McAbee and Harvey Ziegler’s lifelong commitment to civil rights, community service and local activism has now gained so much recognition.

Others received awards, including Byron A. Johns, a leading advocate for educational equity for over 10 years; Diego Uriburu, a leader of an organization that creates opportunities for Latino youth; and the late Blanca Kling, who passed away in January this year.

She worked as a media spokesperson, community leader and victims’ rights advocate. “I also want to thank everybody who supported me today. Thank you,” said Harvey Ziegler at the award ceremony.