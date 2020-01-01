2020 Polar Plunge brings bright future for Washington Goes Purple

"We plunged for fun, but more than glad to help Washington Goes Purple."

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Nearly 100 tri-state area residents rushed into freezing water, all part of the Williamsport Polar Plunge.

“We work together, and I think just the idea of we try to come out and look goofy and have fun,” said Polar Plunger Ken Collinson.

100-percent of the proceeds of the 2020 Plunge will go directly towards Washington Goes Purple, a substance abuse awareness campaign.

“Williamsport, Hagerstown, Boonsboro, opioid problems are everywhere.” said Williamsport Town Manager Donnie Stotelmyer. “Just making everyone aware if you need help how to reach out and get the help you need.”

Many of the plungers said they wanted to attempt to stay in the water as long as possible, others said, they wanted to plunge because they knew it would benefit Washington Goes Purple.

“I think it’s a great program,” said Polar Plunger Christy Mullin. “I mean it’s definitely plaguing our area with addiction so any time you can help, I think it’s great.”

Hagerstown City Councilwoman and Chairwoman of Washington Goes Purple Emily Keller believes it’s time to start having the new conversation in the community, one that includes the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse.

“It’s the deadliest health crisis in United States history.” said Keller. “It’s prevalent in Hagerstown, and in Washington County and all over the country unfortunately.”

The proceeds will be to create $10,000 in scholarships to benefit students in Washington County.

