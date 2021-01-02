2020 ends, community needs remain

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Even though 2020 has ended, Frederick non-profits aren’t slowing down into the new year.

I Believe In Me Inc. started out as a mentorship program in 2016 but has now transitioned to include community food distribution.

Founder, Aje Hill says through collaboration with various Frederick organizations, they were able to feed over 50,000 people in 48 weeks.

Hill said they’re continuing their distributions into 2021 and looking to open a new building for their mentorship program.

“We will continue to be the hope dealers that we are,” Hill said. “To stand up in the realm of critical grocery needs, partnered with people like the Frederick Rescue Mission, Bimbo Bakeries, and the amazing foundations that continue to give back to our organization.”

Other groups have also stepped up to find where people in need might be falling through the cracks.

Kristen Lundy of Frederick United says they are organizing volunteers for a new program that delivers supplies to those who can’t physically make it to the food distributions.

“We just wanted to alleviate that burden, because no one should have to go hungry just because they can’t make it there,” Lundy said. “Especially if we are willing and have able bodies to go and be that person to grab the food and bring it to them.”

Lundy said she hopes to have their driving service ready to serve the community sometime later in January.