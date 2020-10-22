$200,000+ in grants awarded to 22 Montgomery County farms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Food Council announced Tuesday $236,804 in grant funds have been awarded to 22 farms within the county.

In a time of increased efforts to combat food insecurity within the area, the farms were selected to fund the expansion of their infrastructure to improve their contributions to the county’s farm to food bank program.

Catherine Nardi with the Food Council said the program buys excess produce from local farms at market price for local food banks like the Manna Food Center.

“Driving opportunity within our local food economy and also continuing to support the growing need amongst our local residents for fresh, nutritious food,” Nardi said.

Nardi said the funds will go towards capacity building projects for the farms including equipment, seeds and anything else that can help their contributions to local food banks in 2021.

The 22 farms awarded funding are listed below:

Alden Farms, Amaranth Acres, Beauty Blooms, LLC., Bella Vita Farm, Bethel World Outreach Organic Farm, Butler’s Orchard, Button Farm, Cedar Ridge Community Church Farm, Chicken of the Woods Farm, Dodo Farm, Eat the Rainbow Farm, Lewis Orchards, Love and Grit, LLC., Koiner Farm, One Acre Farm, Passion to Seed Gardening, Purple Mountain Organics, Red Wiggler Community Farm, Sandy Spring Gardens, Savage Acres Farm, Inc., Tanglewood Farm and The Farm at Our House.