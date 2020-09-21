20,000 Montgomery County households delinquent on rent payments

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Renters in Montgomery County are being hit hard by the pandemic. The county’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs says an estimated 20,000 Montgomery County households are delinquent on rent. That’s about 15 percent of all rentals in the county.

DHCA Director Aseem Nigam briefed the Montgomery County Council on rent relief efforts early Monday morning.

The county has committed over $25 million to rent relief since the onset of the pandemic.

Nigam said the typical figure for households late on rent usually sat “around five percent, pre-COVID.”

A moratorium on evictions currently protects these renters, but thousands of delinquent payments add up to millions of dollars a month.

“If there’s 20,000 delinquent households, we consider a median rent of $1,750 in the county, it amounts to an estimated $35 million in delinquency on a monthly basis. That’s a big number,” said Nigam.

The county encourages renters who are behind on payments to reach out to DHCA for help by calling 311.

