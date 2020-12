Montgomery County Police are investigating what lead up to this shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital after he was shot inside a home.

Police say they responded to a home in the 19400 block of Brassie Place in Montgomery Village just after 5 p.m.

MCP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a 2yr old male who was shot inside a home in the 19400 blk of Brassie Pl in Montgomery Village.



Victim was taken to a local hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries.



No further info at this time.



Call rcvd at 5:18 pm. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 6, 2020

