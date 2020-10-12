UPDATED: 2-year-old boy dies after fall from Takoma Park apartment window

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A 2-year-old boy has died after falling from a third-floor window of a Takoma Park apartment, police confirm.

Takoma Park Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Adams Court Apartments along Ethan Allen Ave, with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responding to the scene.

MCFRS officials say they found the child outside upon arrival, and crews took him to the hospital with injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories