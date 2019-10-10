2 Washington County residents face drug charges involving heroin and fentanyl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two Washington County residents are facing drug charges after the Washington County Narcotics Task Force found close to 10 grams of drugs in their home.

Randy Greenlee, 42, is facing multiple charges including the possession and intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin as well as illegal possession of ammunition. Police raided the home on the 15000 block of Clear Spring Road in Williamsport Tuesday morning. They say they allegedly found drugs all around the home including some stuffed in the toilet. They also allegedly recovered over $900, and a backpack with a license issued to Greenlee and five bullets.

The other suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Faith Pike, faces similar charges but was released on bond. Greenlee is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition because of prior offenses. Both Greenlee and Pike are due back in court later this year.