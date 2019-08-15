2 Virginia residents arrested in Maryland for car theft, drugs and guns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two Fairfax, Virginia residents were arrested by Montgomery County Police on Wednesday for car theft, firearm-related offenses, and possession of controlled dangerous substances.

Police said Kevin Salisbury, 33, and Courtney Rucker, 28, were observed rummaging through a car parked at 7-Eleven on 7980 Georgia Avenue, and determined the car was reported stolen from Franklin County, Virginia.

According to police, Salisbury gave officers a fake driver’s license with a fake name. When they determined his true identity, they found he had six felony warrants for his arrest.

Officers said they conducted a search of the vehicle and located three firearms: a loaded revolver, a rifle, and a shotgun, and ammunition. Methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia were also located in the car.

It was determined by police that both Salisbury and Rucker are prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition due to prior criminal convictions.

Police believe the firearms and some property found in the car are stolen, that part of the investigation is ongoing.

Salisbury and Rucker were transported to the Central Processing Unit and are being held without bond.