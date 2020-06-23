2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-81 SB in Washington County

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: https://chart.maryland.gov/ timestamped 5:12 p.m. on June 23, 2020.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A two-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound caused lane closures Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the crash happened near exit 1 for MD 68 Lappans Rd.

https://chart.maryland.gov/

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories