2-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-81 SB in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A two-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound caused lane closures Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the crash happened near exit 1 for MD 68 Lappans Rd.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
