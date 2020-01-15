2-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Interstate-70 W

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A two-vehicle accident was backing up traffic Wednesday evening along Interstate 70 right before the Route 65 interchange. All lanes were re-opened shortly before 7 p.m.

According to Maryland State Police, the incident was reported around 5:44 p.m. Only minor injuries have been reported; however, first responders have closed off the far left westbound lane of I-70.

State troopers are currently on scene. We will have more details as they become available.

