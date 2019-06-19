2 tractor-trailer accident temporarily closed multiple lanes on Interstate 70

Both lanes were open after 5:30 p.m.

HALFWAY, Md. (WDVM) — Early Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the area just past the intersection between I-70 East and I-81 in Halfway for a multiple tractor trailer accident.

According to Maryland State Police, it’s believed that one semi-truck attempted to merge into the other lane too quickly and struck another truck in the process.

No injuries were reported, though crews remained on the scene until around 5:30 p.m. to clean up fuel.

Both lanes are now open to traffic.

