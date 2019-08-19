2 suspects charged in Target robbery, search for more continues

Deputies responded to the reported robbery at the Target in Hagerstown around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people after a robbery at the Target on Cole Road in Hagerstown on Saturday night.

Daquarius Miller-Hyatt, 19, of Hagerstown and Jadah Blair, 21, of Gwynn Oak are facing multiple charges including robbery, theft, assault and conspiracy to commit theft.

Both were arrested, and have recently been released on their own recognizance.

Authorities say both were among a group, consisting of one male and three female, who were observed shoplifting.

When approached, the male in the group displayed pepper spray. The suspects took off in a gray Pontiac passenger car (possibly a G6) with dark tinted windows and black rims, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle displayed a Maryland registration plate, which is believed to start with the characters 4DT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office and speak with Cpl. Glines at (240) 313-2886.