2 suspects arrested in Jonathan Street shooting, police still searching for a third suspect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police have charged two people in connection to the Jonathan Street shooting that left a 15-year-old injured. The suspect who actually shot the girl has still not been identified.

18-year-old Malachi Williams is charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a crime. 16-year-old Dajor Walden has also been charged with handgun violations in the case.

Now the charging documents state that police are looking for a third male suspect that’s seen on private security camera video firing two shots. The documents state that police believe Walden is seen taking a handgun from his waistband and handing it to Williams during the fight, but never shoots it. Walden later takes the handgun back.

Williams is being held without bond as a matter of public safety, he still has pending juvenile charges including assaulting a school official. Police are still searching for a third male suspect seen firing two shots that matched the shell casings found on scene.

Back on May 25, police responded to the 300 block of Jonathan Street after a 15-year-old girl was shot. Police say witnesses reported a large fight had broken out in the area and scattered once the gunshots were fired. The girl was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma and was released the following day.

