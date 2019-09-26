2 new hotels coming to Dual Highway in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The planning commission in Hagerstown has approved a proposal for two hotels to be built on Dual Highway.

City officials say they’re planning to build along the south side of Dual Highway. Along with the hotels, there will be office buildings and a restaurant. The first hotel to be built will be a “Fairfield” by Marriott offering 96 rooms. Zoning officials say plans include 196 parking spaces for both hotels, as well as something new for the city of Hagerstown.

“One thing that’s new to Hagerstown that we really haven’t seen much of in the city yet although we have seen elsewhere is the use of the parking field for solar panels some of the parking field here and here will be car port structures which will be solar panels,” Stephen Bockmiller said, a zoning administrator for Hagerstown. Officials say the groundwork will begin in the next few weeks.