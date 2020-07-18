2-month-old Boonsboro baby battles Congenital heart defects

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 4 babies are born with a Congenital heart defect. CHDs are present at birth and can affect the structure of a baby’s heart and the way it works.

It can affect how blood flows through the heart and out to the rest of the body. CHDs can vary from mild (such as a small hole in the heart) to severe (such as missing or poorly formed parts of the heart).

Boonsboro parents Jackie and William Kern are dealing with it firsthand with their two month old daughter.

Rylee Kern was born on May 21, 2020. She was diagnosed with Congenital heart defects that consist of Hypoplasia Left Heart Syndrome (the left side of her heart is smaller than her right side), Shones Disease (a collection of eight left-sided obstructive heart lesions) and a very rare case of Wolf’s Parkinson’s White Syndrome that will affect her for life.

The newborn has undergone two heart surgeries since she was born. One, placing pulmonary artery bands around the arteries of her heart to help with blood flow, and another which consisted of An Aortic arch repair and a VSD patch placement to seal a hole in the middle of her heart.

The couple says they never thought this would happen to them, but with this being such a common thing for babies, they want to spread awareness and offer support to anyone caring for a sick child.

“Don’t give up. Just keep praying and never lose hope because you will make it. I know people can’t make promises. It’s a hard thing to do when you have a sick child, but just keep your hoping and just keep praying.” said Jackie Kern.

Click here to learn more about the family or help them during their journey.

