2 Montgomery Co. Red Line stations reopen in January

Two Red Line Metro stations set to reopen after months of repairs

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After a four-month shutdown, the shady grove and Rockville metro stations in Montgomery county will reopen next month.

The two stations were shut down for a platform canopy replacement project and track repairs.

When the station officially reopens, riders will see a new steel canopy structure along with new information screens, brighter lighting and modern fare gates.

“Our project team continues working to ensure the completed canopy meets Metro’s quality standard and provides customers with a safe and comfortable place to wait for the train,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a news release announcing the reopening.

The park and ride and pedestrian bridge at the Rockville station have also been renovated.

Until the stations open on January 16th, the free shuttle service will still be available.