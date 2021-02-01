$2 million lottery winner in Smithsburg

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A woman in Smithsburg recently became a millionaire.

During a standard trip to a local Martin’s Food Market, a woman — who has remained anonymous — played a scratch-off and won a $2 million prize. According to the Maryland Lottery, the woman would typically buy low-priced scratch-offs but decided to try her luck with the $30 rose gold black game. Her risk paid off in a huge way.

For selling the winning ticket, Martin’s also received a $2000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.