$2 million lottery winner in Smithsburg

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A woman in Smithsburg recently became a millionaire.

During a standard trip to a local Martin’s Food Market, a woman — who has remained anonymous — played a scratch-off and won a $2 million prize. According to the Maryland Lottery, the woman would typically buy low-priced scratch-offs but decided to try her luck with the $30 rose gold black game. Her risk paid off in a huge way.

For selling the winning ticket, Martin’s also received a $2000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories