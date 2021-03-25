2 men killed in White Oak shooting, police investigating

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say two men died Thursday morning after they were shot Wednesday night in White Oak.

Police say they responded to a call for shots fired at 11:47 p.m. at the 1500 block of November Circle. Upon arrival, police found one man with serious injuries, a second man with serious injuries was found nearby.

Police announced shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday that both men succumbed to their injuries. An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.