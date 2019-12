HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two men were found with stab wounds in a wooded area on Irene Drive in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one man had a stab wound on his neck, and the other had an injury in his abdominal area when deputies arrived around 4 p.m. Both men are recieving treatment at Meritus Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.