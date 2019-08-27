2 men accused of robbing, stabbing man in Hagerstown held without bond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two men accused of robbing and stabbing a man in Hagerstown are being held without bond.

Steven Portillo and Jose Zalvala, both 26-years-old, are facing numerous charges including armed robbery, first degree assault, and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

The incident happened on Sunday shortly before 3 a.m., according to court documents.

The victim, Joshua Jones, said the suspects met him near the Domino’s Pizza on North Prospect Street. They asked Jones if he wanted to go to Jonathan Street with them, which he did. Once there, the assault occurred, according to court documents.

Jones suffered stab wounds to his abdomen and torso, and a laceration to his forehead. He was also robbed of his wallet, which contained his social security card, direct express (assistance) card, and a food stamp card, according to court documents.

Jones was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment to his injuries.

Court documents stated a third man was questioned and released from custody after determining he did not assault, rob or stab Jones during the incident.