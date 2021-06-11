2 injured in early morning robbery and shooting in Temple Hills

Maryland

Suspect at large after morning robbery and shooting

Posted:

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police responded to the area of 3300 block of Brinkley Road in Temple Hills around 9:25 am on Friday to reports of a robbery and shooting.

According to officials, a suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a handgun. Officials say the suspect then assaulted one employee and shot another. The suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

Officials say both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

