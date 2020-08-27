2 injured after shots fired in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department are investigating shots fired in the area of 11500 block of Stewart Lane in White Oak around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say two adult males were shot inside a vehicle, both victims have been transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this point detectives still don’t know if this was a random shooting or if both victims were targeted for some reason so right now were hoping to get some more information to put out but right now we don’t know,” said Rick Goodale, Montgomery County Police Department.

The shooting is still under investigation, so far no arrests were made. We’ll have updates as the story develops.

This is a developing story and will be updated.