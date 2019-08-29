2 Harpers Ferry men arrested in Maryland for suspected heroin possession

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Two men from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia were arrested by Maryland State Police in Frederick County Wednesday after police found what they believed to be 100 heroin capsules their car.

Maryland State Police said Justin Mitchell, 44, and Dustin Lloyd are charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a narcotic and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Mitchell and Lloyd were driving on U.S. Route 340 west of Mount Zion Road when troopers from the Frederick Barrack stopped them for a traffic violation, according to investigators. During the stop, a K9 scanned the car which resulted in a positive alert. After searching the car and the occupants, police seized 100 suspected heroin capsules and paraphernalia.

Suspected heroin capsules found in the car. Photo provided by Maryland State Police.

Mitchell and Lloyd were taken to Frederick County Central Booking for processing.