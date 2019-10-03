2 Hagerstown residents charged with drug trafficking

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two Hagerstown residents are facing charges including drug trafficking.

Hassan Collier, 42, and Fajoi Smith, 41, were arrested earlier this week after police said they set up a controlled drug purchase Tuesday.

According to court documents, the task force used an informant to allegedly purchase $200 worth of fentanyl from both suspects in the Williamsport area. Police found 10 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of fentanyl on Collier. Collier is being held without bond and Smith has a bond set for $10,000.

