2 dead after officer-involved shooting in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Takoma Park Police Department responded to the Takoma Overlook Condominiums located at 7333 New Hampshire Avenue around 5:03 am on Wednesday to reports of shots fired.

Officials say an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer explained he witnessed what he believed to be an attempted vehicle theft. The suspects failed to respond to the officer and attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle, the officer then discharged his weapon.

The two suspects were both transported to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, officials say.