2 dead, 4 injured in early morning crash on Suitland Parkway

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Two people died and four were injured in a crash on Suitland Parkway early Tuesday morning, according to U.S. Park Police.

Police say two people from one car were killed, and four from the second car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Park Police say they responded to the crash on eastbound Suitland Parkway near Branch Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

All lanes were closed in both directions on the Suitland Parkway between Naylor and Silver Hill Road.

Police say the accident is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.