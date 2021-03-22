2 dead, 2 hospitalized in early morning Beltsville crash

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A single-vehicle crash left two people dead and two seriously injured in Beltsville early Monday morning, Prince Georges County Fire and Rescue officials said.

Officials say they reported around 1 a.m. to the northbound lanes of I-295 before Beaver Dam Road for the crash. Upon arrival, officials say, responders found multiple people trapped in an overturned SUV. Two of them were declared dead on the scene.

Officials say one woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and another woman was hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Park Police are now investigating the crash. An investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.