2 children hospitalized after Thursday night fire in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two children were flown to the hospital with unknown conditions after a first-alarm fire broke out in South Hagerstown on Thursday night.

According to the official’s preliminary information, Hagerstown Fire Department, with neighboring fire companies, were dispatched around 7:11 p.m. to an apartment located at Court 5 in Noland Drive, the fire was quickly put under control, and firefighters remained on the scene for clean up and investigation.

ATF agents were on the scene to help local fire departments with the investigation, a spokesperson from ATF Baltimore confirmed.

Washington County’s emergency communication officials said about 70 firefighters responded to the fire.

The Hagerstown Fire Department is asking anyone who has the information about the event to contact them at 301-790-2476 or email them at firemarshal@hagerstownmd.org.

This is story is developing and will be updated.