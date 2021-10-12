2 children dead after Hagerstown fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A fire that took place in Hagerstown on Thursday night claimed the lives of two children.

First responders said that the fire started on the second floor of a house on Noland Drive. The call first came in around 7 p.m. First responders got there within two minutes when they found that the two kids were trapped inside the blazing house.

The children, who were three and four, were both in cardiac arrest once responders were able to get them out of the house. They were transported to Mertius Medical Center before being flown to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Officials said that they died on Sunday.

Both of the adults were treated and released from the hospital. Two dogs and two pet birds were also rescued from the fire.

The Hagerstown Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information about it is asked to call 301-790-2476 or email firemarshal@hagerstownmd.org.

